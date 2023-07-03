Graphic Video Shows Rapper Arrested Amid Gunshots And Pools Of Blood

Graphic video emerged showing police taking West Coast rapper Mozzy into custody in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday night after gunfire erupted at an afterparty hosted at City Nightz.

The videos show Mozzy being handcuffed and taken into custody as gunshots and screaming can be heard in the background and partygoers attempt to exit. A pool of blood is visible on the ground, indicating the severity of the injuries. Law enforcement sources said 7 people between ages 22-34 were shot. Initial reports indicate some of the victims are in critical condition, according to TMZ.

The video captured the chaotic scene as people hit the floor to take cover, and fell to the ground injured. Tables and chairs were overturned, as people reacted in fear to the sounds of gunshots ringing out in the closed space.

There was a state of obvious shock and confusion and despite of the fact that numerous videos have surfaced, it’s nearly impossible to figure out which direction the shots are actually coming from.

Early reports indicate some club patrons suffered injuries after being trampled by the crowd as the bullets flew.

The after-party followed Mozzy’s performance in a neighboring club, according to TMZ.

Authorities confirmed Mozzy is not facing any charges in connection with the shooting, and was reportedly only briefly detained by police. (RELATED: Shy Glizzy Allegedly Threatened To Kill Girlfriend And Her Family)

A member of his crew that arrived to the party in the same vehicle as Mozzy was arrested. The Wichita Police Department considers him a suspect in the shooting investigation, according to TMZ. The exact charges are not clear at this time. Other members of Mozzy’s crew were also detained but later released, according to TMZ.