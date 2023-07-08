‘What The Hell Is A Blizzard?’: Trump Treats Supporters To Dairy Queen Delight

Former President Donald Trump appeared at a Dairy Queen in Iowa Friday, treating a crowd of supporters to the company’s iconic blended soft serve, Blizzards.

Trump was seemingly unfamiliar with the frozen treat as video of the event shows him saying, “Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard? There is a shortage of Blizzards.”

“And take care of the people okay? Will you take care of them for me, and we’ll do the Blizzard thing,” Trump continued.

The former President even offered some to the media joking, “Here I’ll give one to ABC News. Does ABC News want one? ‘ABC fake news,'” according to a video of the event.

Dairy Queen Blizzards are the company’s signature soft-serve with revolving flavors and mix-ins, resulting in a treat thick enough to allow employees to flip the cup in front of customers without the ice cream falling out.

Trump was in Iowa for a campaign rally Friday, continuing to move forward on his 2024 GOP nomination aspirations after announcing in November, according to the Washington Examiner. During the rally, he proclaimed he would bring back the ‘travel ban’ in order to avoid a similar fate as France, which is facing its own migrant crisis.

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, also made a solo appearance Thursday, according to the New York Post. Trump and DeSantis will continue to battle for Iowa voters as the race heats up. Trump is currently leading DeSantis by 23 points in the state, according to the latest polling.

The first Republican presidential caucus will be held in Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024.