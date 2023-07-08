Reports Refute KJP’s Claim That Biden Family Wasn’t At White House Ahead Of Cocaine Discovery

Press pool reports refute White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s Friday claim that no member of the Biden family was present at the White House in the days preceding the Secret Service’s discovery of cocaine on the premises.

On Friday, June 30, two days before the Secret Service found the Ziploc bag containing cocaine, a White House press pool report by Politico reporter Eugene Daniels states that Jill Biden, Hunter Biden and his baby Beau Biden departed with President Joe Biden at 6:34 pm. However, Karine Jean-Pierre told a reporter who asked whether the Biden family could be ruled out in the investigation that the family “was not here” on Friday, June 30, and that speculating the cocaine belongs to them is “irresponsible.”

‘Stupid’: Trump Team, WH Trade Blows Over Bag Of Cocaine “Maybe Andrew Bates is outing himself as a suspect if he’s going to say stupid things like that,” Steven Cheung told @DailyCaller.https://t.co/8kLRaBMVYP — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) July 6, 2023



“I have been very clear. I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked a question. As you know, and media outlets reported this, the Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question, it’s actually incredibly irresponsible and I’ll just leave it there,” she said.

The bag of cocaine, which DNA tests and fingerprint analysis are being conducted on to find a suspect, was found “in a cubby where visitors entering the West Wing are asked to leave their phones” Sunday evening, according to CNN. (RELATED: KJP Says Speculating White House Cocaine Belongs To Bidens Is ‘Irresponsible’)

After the Biden family departed from the White House, Daniels’ press report says they arrived at Fort McNair at 6:43 pm, leaving on Marine One at 6:50 pm for Camp David.

Former President Donald Trump speculated on Truth Social Wednesday that the culprit could be Joe Biden, Hunter Biden or Special Counsel Jack Smith, claiming Smith “looks like a crackhead.”

Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates responded Thursday by saying Trump’s “increasing frustration” was likely “rooted in the contrast” between their policy records, highlighting Biden’s successes.

“There is a long list of areas where this administration succeeded for the middle class, where our predecessor did not,” Bates said.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

