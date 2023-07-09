Georgia Teens Involved In ‘Lovers Quarrel’ Charged With Murder After Allegedly Egging Victim’s House

Three Georgia teenagers were arrested for allegedly killing a man over what appears to be an “ongoing lovers quarrel” which went wrong, according to Fox 5.

Eighteen-year-olds Sydney Maughon and Jeremy Munson and 19-year-old McKenzie Davenport allegedly went to a house Monday on Dobbins Mill Road in Yadkinville to throw eggs at it, according to Fox 5. One of the house’s residents, Jonathan Gilbert, confronted the group reportedly unarmed as soon as they started to vandalize the residence. (RELATED: A Lovers’ Quarrel Between Two Rappers Results In A Wild Street Fight)

The three teenagers ran toward the car and, as Gilbert reportedly continued to confront them, Maughon allegedly grabbed a gun and allegedly shot him repeatedly.

The group reportedly left Gilbert dead in the middle of the road, the outlet continued.

Three teenagers in Spalding County are facing malice murder charges after an “ongoing lovers quarrel” got out of hand earlier this week. https://t.co/bNqwLldhgx — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 8, 2023

The three teenagers were arrested for malicious murder, battery and criminal trespass. Maughon and Munson were also charged with aggravated assault and possessing a fire weapon during the crime, according to Fox News.

Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said that although Maughon is accused of pulling the trigger, Munson and Davenport will also be held accountable.

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all just as culpable as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” the press release explained. “They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”

Investigations into the murder are still ongoing.