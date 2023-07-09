9 Injured In Ohio Shooting, Prompting Congresswoman To Call For ‘Significant Legislative Action’

Nine people were injured early Sunday morning after a shooter opened fire in downtown Cleveland, prompting state officials to call for gun regulation measures.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday as crowds of people were exiting the bars in the city’s Warehouse District, CBS News reported. Eight people, ranging from 23 to 38-years-old, received non-life-threatening injuries in the alleged attack, while one other — identified only as a male — reportedly sustained a serious injury, the outlet stated.

“It’s terrifying,” a local resident told Cleveland 19. “You just think you’re out having a good time and the worst thing you think is gonna happen is a hangover. You’re not thinking that you’re going to lose your life.”

The shooting prompted calls from local and federal officials for more gun control. Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb pointing to a gun rights law signed in 2022 by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine that allows any “qualifying adult” to legally carry, possess or conceal a handgun without a license, background check or training requirements, CBS News reported. While Bibb took heart that no one was killed in Sunday’s shooting, he argued the incident highlighted a nationwide problem with guns, CNN reported. (RELATED: Gunfire Interrupts Celebration For Denver Nuggets NBA Title Win Leaving 9 Wounded)

His sentiments were echoed by Democratic Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown, who called gun violence an “epidemic” tearing at the “fabric of our communities” and warned it would not end without “significant legislative action.”

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law last year, shows that Congress can take action — if we keep listening to our constituents, not the gun lobby. This legislation strengthened background checks, provided funding for enforcing red flag laws and disarming domestic abusers, support for community violence intervention, school safety funding and more,” Brown stated in a press release.

“Now there is more work to do, including establishing truly universal background checks, banning assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, closing more loopholes related to illegal gun purchases, cracking down on gun trafficking, and more,” Brown continued.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond has revealed investigators are still actively pursuing leads in an effort to locate and apprehend the suspect responsible. At this time, investigators do not believe any altercation occurred between the shooter and the victims prior to the incident, CBS News reported.