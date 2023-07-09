More Black Americans Support SCOTUS’ Affirmative Action Ruling Than Oppose It: POLL

A plurality of black Americans support the Supreme Court’s decision last month that struck down race-based admission policies at colleges, according to a YouGov/The Economist poll.

In the survey, 44% of black respondents said they at least somewhat supported the Supreme Court’s rulings in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which struck down the use of race-based admissions policies. By comparison, 36% of the black respondents to the poll disapproved of the decision. (RELATED: ‘Just A First Step’: Ramaswamy Says Colleges Are Searching For ‘Workarounds’ To SCOTUS’ Race-Based Admissions Ruling)

Do you approve or disapprove of Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action? White: 65% approve, 23% disapprove

Hispanics: 45%-30%

Blacks: 43%-36% Both sexes, all races, every age group, every level of income. All reject race-based governance. https://t.co/a74PiCnGBh pic.twitter.com/VF2qDVBZ0p — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 9, 2023

Overall, nearly three-fifths of respondents, 59%, approved of the Supreme Court ruling, compared to 27% who disapproved, with 45% of Hispanic respondents supporting the decision, compared to 30% disapproval. The poll did not reveal reactions from Asian-Americans to the ruling.

The YouGov poll, conducted from July 1-5 for The Economist, surveyed 1,500 adults, 1,350 of whom were registered voters, including 198 black and 200 Hispanic respondents, and had a 2.9% margin of error.

Harvard University hinted that the Ivy League school would be seeking to circumvent the court’s ruling in a press release following the decision. Essays by applicants that discussed how race affected their lives could be taken into consideration during the admissions process, the Supreme Court’s opinion stated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.