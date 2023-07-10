What A Legend! Cornhole Star With No Hands And Legs Breaks The Internet For Dominating His Competition

Dayton Webber — an outright legend.

After a dominating performance in the American Cornhole League over the weekend, a rising star is now going viral and breaking the internet in legendary fashion. And that’s because he has no hands and legs.

Meet Dayton Webber.

His story is truly an incredible one, with the professional cornhole star being diagnosed with streptococcus pneumonia at only 10 months old, and he was also given just a 3% chance to live. In order to stop the bacterial infection from spreading throughout the rest of his body, he was forced to undergo an amputation on both his arms and legs.

Learn more about ACL Pro Dayton Webber’s inspiring story on tonight’s SuperHole IV broadcast. 🏆 ESPN2 | 8:00pm ET pic.twitter.com/sSrAoSU0ms — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) July 7, 2023

Not only did my man survive his surgery and beat the odds, but he’s now become a gem in the sport of cornhole — and on the verge of becoming a superstar after this weekend.

In American Cornhole League history, Webber is the first quadruple amputee ever, currently with a 37th-best ranking in the state of Maryland, according to the 2022-23 season standings.

Webber got the chance to showcase his talents on national television with ESPN broadcasting an ACL event, and he took complete advantage of it to become an overnight sensation.

WATCH:

I had a great time on ESPN I wanna thank everyone for their support and positive messages following me on all social media, Dayton Webber pic.twitter.com/AtaoBRIcxM — Dayton webber (@OGDaytonWebber) July 9, 2023

And to top it all off, Dayton Webber by far has the coolest intro in the entire American Cornhole League.

Name a better way to enter the broadcast court. 🪱 I’ll wait. 🎥: @jmacctweets pic.twitter.com/CnQWjZI24B — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) July 9, 2023

What a boss.

I don’t wanna do the whole corny “he’s so inspirational” thing, but man, this guy puts a lot of “regular” people to shame. I work around the clock, and I’m sure a lot of you guys work hard as well, but if I was a lazy person reading this blog and watching these videos … holy crap, the shame. My man literally has no hands and no legs, not giving a single iota, climbing up the cornhole ladder to wealth and fame. (RELATED: Instant Karma! Baseball Dad Attempts To Lay Out Umpire, Immediately Crashes And Burns In Epic Failure)

No excuses … get up, make that money and win.