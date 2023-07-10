Instant Karma! Baseball Dad Attempts To Lay Out Umpire, Immediately Crashes And Burns In Epic Failure

Baseball dads … please stop embarrassing other dads like myself.

I’m not exactly sure where all of this took place, but judging by the southern accents and how hot everybody looks, it’s definitely in the South somewhere. But despite everybody looking like they were close to a stroke, one dad took it upon himself to get in the action at a youth baseball game — which has me thinking, maybe it was the heat that made him so aggressive?

At one point during the contest, the infamous “baseball dad” had a problem with a call that the umpire made, and after chirpin’ at him a little bit, the father then starts running down the stairs to confront the official. However, he only made it about halfway down before both of his legs gave out, crashing and burning in an epic failure.

And this is why baseball dads have such a bad reputation, with this example just being flat out cringe.

WATCH:

he tore his ACL, MCL, BBL, CBS, NBC, DVD pic.twitter.com/8c4LhBBXw5 — glocky (@chefkumquat) July 9, 2023

I saw somebody compare this to what happened to Vince McMahon in the 2005 Royal Rumble — I 100% agree.

Man, I can just imagine.

I’m from the South (born and raised in Virginia, currently living in Florida), so I’m very well aware of how hot and humid it can get in — in my opinion — the greatest region in the entire United States of America.

On one hand, I wanna slam the guy for attempting to start a bunch of stuff while people are just trying to enjoy a baseball game while also trying to stay cool, but on the other, I’m thinking it was the heat that made him aggressive. I mean, I guess I can get it … there’s a bad call against your kid and you’re already frustrated from sweating buckets. I think it would make a lot of us mad. But did he have to end things so badly? (RELATED: Massive Brawl Breaks Out After One Of Guardians’ Top Prospects George Valera Shoves Umpire, Throws Punches At Opponent)

Another video where baseball dad bites the dust, or in this case, breaks (?) his legs.