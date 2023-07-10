21-Year Maryland Police Veteran Facing Child Porn Charges

A Maryland State Trooper was arrested July 7 and charged with possession of child pornography after an online tip led investigators to his home, Maryland State Police say.

Christopher Black, Sr., 48, has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip in April 2023. The tip, originating from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said that an online user, suspected to be Black, had uploaded an image of possible child pornography/obscene image, according to a press release from the Maryland State Police.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Black’s residence. On June 16, members of the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit performed an authorized search of the premises. Investigators seized a personal computer, an analysis of which found evidence of child pornography, the release stated. (RELATED: Former US Secret Service Member Gets 30 Years For Soliciting Pornography From Minors: US Attorney)

Black, a 21-year veteran of the department, is a sergeant assigned to the North East Barrack. He was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation after his arrest July 7, the release stated.

Possession of child pornography in Maryland carries with it a penalty of up to five years in prison and/of a fine of $2,500 for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.