REPORT: Ex-Daycare Worker And Former State Rep Accused Of Child Pornography

A former daycare worker from New Hampshire has reportedly been accused of taking nude pictures of children, according to multiple outlets.

Lindsay Groves, 38, is a former employee of Creative Minds Daycare in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, Boston 25 News reported Thursday. Groves is accused of taking nude photos of prepubescent children in a private daycare bathroom and forwarding them to 39-year-old Stacie M. Laughton, allegedly a former romantic partner of Groves, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy cited by the outlet.

Police have charged Laughton, a former New Hampshire state representative and transgender individual, with three counts of distribution of child pornography and child sexual abuse images, according to Boston 25.

2 arrested in connection with nude photos of children at Tyngsboro day care https://t.co/KDzcl2NOpF pic.twitter.com/7hzzdXNgPQ — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 23, 2023

A review of Groves’ phone revealed at least four images of children as well as thousands of text messages relating to the matter sent between Groves and Laughton, CBS News Boston reported. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Who Ran Daycare Allegedly Abused Children)

“These messages allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds – including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately three to five years old,” the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts reportedly said.

“They don’t know, they’re three to five years old, they don’t know, they don’t know what’s going on,” one concerned mother told CBS Boston.

“My heart was in my throat, and then I go from that to angry,” another parent told the outlet. “I don’t want anybody near my kid like that. Nobody does. … How are we supposed to make a living? How am I supposed to make money to take care of my kids if I can’t even trust that they’re safe at school?”

Groves is currently in police custody, awaiting arraignment in Boston federal court at an unspecified date. Laughton is set to be arraigned at Hillsborough Superior Court in New Hampshire on Friday, according to CBS Boston.

Creative Minds Daycare did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication. The Nashua Police Department referred the Caller to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.