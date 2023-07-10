Christopher Eubanks Stuns 5th-Ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas To Progress To Wimbledon Quarterfinals

The American in five scintillating sets!

Christopher Eubanks, the 27-year-old American tennis player, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday morning to secure his spot in the Wimbledon Quarterfinals. The American fought back from behind to defeat his opponent, continuing his spectacular Wimbledon run.

Eubanks lost the first set 6-3, according to Sports Illustrated. He won the next set in a tight tiebreak, only to lose the third set 6-3. It was beginning to look like the end for the American, but in a show of absolute resolve, he won the next two sets 6-4 and 6-4, sending the Greek Tsitsipas packing.

Eubanks the entertainer 🇺🇸@chris_eubanks96 takes down No.5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to reach the QF on #Wimbledon debut pic.twitter.com/1U9cHr67v1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

Eubanks is currently ranked 43 in the ATP singles world rankings. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tennis phenom is having the tournament of his life, defeating Cameron Norrie (world No. 12) and now Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller. Eubanks will now face Daniil Medvedev, who is currently ranked third in the world behind Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, respectively.

In addition to having a wonderful tournament, Eubanks has had a very successful grass court season. This is the American’s ninth straight grass court win, according to Forbes. His game is well-suited for grass court play — his massive serve and domineering net play are reminiscent of the most legendary grass court players. (RELATED: Crowd Boos Anti-Oil Protesters Disrupting Wimbledon)

He won the 2023 Mallorca Championships in Spain just before the start of Wimbledon, defeating the South African Lloyd Harris in an unbelievable match where Eubanks defended five match points.

Eubanks after beating Tsitsipas: “Let’s put this into context. You just beat your 1st top 5 player. Debut at Wimbledon. You’re in your 1st GS QF. Are you living your best life right now?” Chris: “I’m living a dream right now” Don’t wake up, Chris 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZCX1jtKdRA — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 10, 2023

Eubanks was 2-8 in all Grand Slam competitions coming into Wimbledon. He is now 4-0 at arguably the most prestigious tournament in the world.

“I feel like I’m living a dream right now,” he said after the match. “This is absolutely insane.”

Will the dream continue? Eubanks plays Medvedev on Wednesday.