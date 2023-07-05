Crowd Boos Anti-Oil Protesters Disrupting Wimbledon

A pair of anti-oil protesters stormed the Wimbledon tennis courts and scattered orange ticker tape, igniting loud boos from the crowd Wednesday.

The protesters’ antics forced the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro to temporarily pause. Security immediately chased the activists off the court, and the crowd loudly booed the activists’ demonstration. (RELATED TO: REPORT: Police Arrest Three Security Guards At Wimbledon For Fighting With Each Other)

“Once more, orange clouds hang over a British sporting event this summer — this time it’s ticker tape rather than paint dust, but it is an intrusion and will need sorting out,” the Wimbledon announcer said.

The protesters were apparently associated with “Just Stop Oil” — a British activist group which advocates against the fossil fuel industry. The activist organization appeared to take ownership of the stunt on their official Twitter account.

BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt @Wimbledon “Once more, orange clouds hang over a British sporting event this summer—this time it’s ticker tape rather than paint dust, but it is an intrusion and will need sorting out.” Sign up to take action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/2iaoo6GNdO — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 5, 2023

Wimbledon responded, claiming the individuals were quickly apprehended.

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds,” Wimbledon tweeted.

Another Just Stop Oil activist interrupted a separate Wimbledon match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville. Footage shows the intruder rushing Court 18, throwing around orange puzzle pieces and confetti.

Britain’s Katie Boulter helped clear up the mess a Just Stop Oil protestor made on her court at Wimbledon before winning in straight sets 👏🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/KiTCMCCbXS — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 5, 2023

The organization tweeted video of the disruptive event with Britney Spears’ “Oops, I Did It Again” playing in the background.

“Britney’s Back, Baby — On Court 18 at the @Wimbledon Championships,” the organization tweeted.

Wimbledon tweeted the individual involved was arrested.

“Following a further incident on Court 18, one individual has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage,” Wimbledon tweeted.