Biden Accused Of Berating Aides With F-Bombs. He Once Promised To Fire Officials ‘On The Spot’ If They Abused Staffers

President Joe Biden allegedly berates staffers with f-bombs but previously promised to fire staffers “on the spot” if they disrespect others.

Current and former aides told Axios that Biden is prone to using phrases such as “God dammit, how the fuck don’t you know this?!” “Don’t fucking bullshit me!” and “Get the fuck out of here.” The aides argued that being yelled at by the president is somewhat of a sign of respect, with both junior and senior staffers targeted, Axios reported.

“No one is safe,” one administration official reportedly told Axios.

Biden, however, once warned his appointees on Inauguration Day that if any disrespected their fellow colleagues they would be fired. (RELATED: ‘It’s Consumed Him’: Biden Reportedly Lashes Out At Top Aides Worried About Hunter’s Scandals)

“But I am not joking when I say this: if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect … talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” Biden said. “On the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts. Everybody … everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years.”

President Biden swears in presidential appointees during a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room at the White House. pic.twitter.com/zfVpVP3OdF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 20, 2021

“I’m confident you have the capacity to do it,” Biden continued. “We’re gonna be judged. We are gonna be judged whether or not we restore the integrity and competency in this government … I need your help badly…the only thing I expect with absolute certitude is honesty and decency – the way you treat one another, the way you treat the people you deal with. And I mean that sincerely.”