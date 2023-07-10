‘I Think He Caused A Lot Of Injury’: RFK Talks Vaccines, Dr. Fauci On ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’

Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a discussion with Jesse Watters Monday on various topics including vaccines and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Watters mentioned his mother believes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) is a “dangerous” politician because of his stance on vaccines. Watters asked Kennedy Jr. to clarify his position.

“I do believe that autism comes from vaccines,” RFK admitted. “But I think most of the things people believe about my opinions about vaccines are wrong. I, you know, all I have said about vaccines is we should have good science. We should have the same kind of testing, placebo controlled trials that we have for every other medication. Vaccines are exempt from pre-licensing placebo controlled trials. There’s no way that anybody can tell the risk profile of those products or even the relative benefits of those products before they’re mandated, and we should have that kind of testing.”

The Fox News host then asked RFK if he would prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci. RFK said if Fauci did indeed commit crimes, he would instruct the attorney general to go forward with prosecution.

“Do I think he committed crimes? I think he caused a lot of injury. I think that he particularly by withholding early treatment from Americans we racked up the highest death count in the world. We only have 4.2% of the globe’s population but we had 16% of the COVID deaths in this country and that was from bad policy. There was countries that did the opposite of what we did that provided Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, other early treatments to their population, and had 1/200th of our death rate,” RFK said. (RELATED TO: Now This Is Sophistication! RFK Jr. Claims US Government Had A Bunker With An Entire City That Featured A McDonald’s)

RFK then suggested the Biden Administration hasn’t punished China over COVID-19 because American institutions helped fund research in the Wuhan lab where the alleged virus leak occurred. He claimed America transferred NIH funded bioweapons to the Wuhan lab.

The presidential candidate alleged the CIA had involvement with the Wuhan lab.

“Well, I think the CIA was involved certainly in this research. They were funding it through USAID. And NIH, I think, in the end gave about $26 million in funding to the Wuhan lab. But USAID, which was functioning as the CIA surrogate, gave over $64 million. The Pentagon also gave a lot of money,” RFK said.

Watters asked him if he believed the CIA currently has the capability to perform political assassinations.

“I couldn’t say yes or no to that question. I think that there is — I couldn’t say. Even with my uncle’s assassination, you can’t really say the CIA killed John F. Kennedy. You can say members of the CIA. People working for the CIA were definitely involved. People like E. Howard hunt, David Atlee Phillips. David Morales. People who have confessed to it. Many of them death bed confessions. They may have been operating on a rogue basis, rather than the CIA doing it,” RFK said.