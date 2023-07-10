Doctor Who Sexually Abused Gymnasts Stabbed Multiple Times In Prison: REPORT

Larry Nassar, a former gymnastics doctor for the U.S. Olympics team and a convicted sexual abuser, was reportedly stabbed in a Florida prison Monday, according to anonymous sources that spoke to The Associated Press.

Nassar was reportedly stabbed multiple times by another inmate at the United States Penitentiary Coleman II in Florida, according to the AP. Nassar quickly received medical treatment and is reportedly in stable condition after suffering injuries to his back and chest, according to one of the sources. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Wrote Letter To Convicted Pedophile Larry Nassar Before Committing Suicide)

Nassar was convicted after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting multiple gymnasts over the course of his career, including several on the U.S. Olympic team. He was sentenced in 2018 to 40 years in prison after his conviction in addition to his previous sentencing to 60 years in 2017 for possession of child pornography.

The prison did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated accordingly.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.