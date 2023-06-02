REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Wrote Letter To Convicted Pedophile Larry Nassar Before Committing Suicide

Recently unearthed documents reportedly reveal that disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reached out to convicted pedophile Larry Nassar prior to committing suicide.

Nearly four years after his death, over 4,000 pages related to Epstein’s final days have been obtained from the federal Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act, the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday. Among the information acquired by AP was a previously unreported letter written by Epstein to Nassar, the doctor convicted of sexually abusing numerous athletes on the U.S. gymnastics team.

The documents highlighted Epstein’s behavior in prison during the last 36 days of his life. It appears he wrote a note to Nassar at one point but was unsuccessful in making contact with the convicted felon, according to AP.

The letter was reportedly discovered in the prison mail room several weeks after Epstein died, marked “returned to sender.”

The investigator who found the letter emailed a prison official to notify him of his discovery. “It appeared he mailed it out and it was returned back to him,” he wrote, according to AP. (RELATED: Social Media Influencers Shut Down Rumors That They Were Connected To Jeffrey Epstein)

“I am not sure if I should open it or should we hand it over to anyone?” he allegedly continued.

AP did not publicize the letter itself, as it was not included in the 4,000 documents obtained by the outlet.

It remains unclear why Epstein was allegedly attempting to make contact with Nassar, or what he hoped to achieve by reaching out to him. Nassar is serving two life sentences in prison following the high-profile U.S. gymnastics pedophilia case, according to TMZ.