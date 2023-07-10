Ted Cruz Draws Another Dem Challenger In 2024

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez announced his run for U.S. Senate Monday, adding to the list of Democrats challenging GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024, according to a campaign launch video.

Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, Texas, where last year’s school shooting occurred, became the second Democrat to launch a Senate bid against Cruz after U.S. Rep. Colin Allred announced his campaign in early May. The state senator focused his announcement largely on promoting gun-control, while also touching on affordable healthcare, abortion and immigration, according to the Twitter video.

“I’m running against Ted Cruz, because everything that we’ve seen in this state has been nothing but taking care of the rich people, while the poor people, the working class, gets screwed over,” Gutierrez said in the video. “It’s time we turn frustration into action. If you want to make a better Texas, then this campaign is for you.”

I’m running for the U.S. Senate to fight back against the systems that have left so many Texans behind. Ted Cruz abandoned Texas long before he left us to die in the winter storm. Uvalde happened because Republicans neglected the systems in this state that are supposed to keep… pic.twitter.com/kLDSLmvwCU — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) July 10, 2023

Gutierrez launched into the national spotlight following the Uvalde shooting and became a staunch supporter of gun restrictions, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Dem Rep. Colin Allred To Challenge Ted Cruz In 2024 Senate Race)

“I’m a proud gun owner and believer in the Second Amendment, but after 19 children and two teachers died, the Republicans wouldn’t even allow us an opportunity to talk about ways to protect our kids — it’s why we have to do something now,” Gutierrez said in the video.

Gutierrez is an attorney who served on the San Antonio City Council prior to his time in the state legislature, according to Ballotpedia. The lawmaker was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2008, where Gutierrez served until he secured a state Senate seat in 2020.

Though no polling is currently available that includes Gutierrez, the most recent survey on the race indicates that Cruz is leading Allred in a 2024 head-to-head matchup at 42% to 37%, according to a May University of Texas at Tyler poll.

