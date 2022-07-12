Video Shows Heavily Armed Officers Waiting Over An Hour In The Hallway As Uvalde Shooter Murdered Teachers And Kids

New video obtained by the Austin-American Statesman sheds light on how authorities waited before entering the classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and taking out the shooter.

The gunman, Salvador Ramos, killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, when he entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire during the school day.

The edited video shows Ramos entering the building, and then the classroom, while law enforcement officers waited for 77 minutes despite being heavily armed with body armor, helmets and shields in the hallway outside. (RELATED: ‘Silent Professionals’: The Real Story Behind The Elite Border Patrol Unit That Killed The Texas School Shooter)

The officers went to the classroom and back while still in the hallway, some leaving the camera’s frame, according to the video. They also heard more shots as they waited.

Officers asked for keys to the classroom, which was later found to be unlocked at the time, according to the video. They waited despite having gas masks, tear gas and a sledgehammer.

State and local officials debated whether to release the video, according to the Austin American-Stateman. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott advocated for its release, while the Uvalde County District Attorney opposed the action.

Abbott said he was initially “misled” by authorities about what transpired that day.

“I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage two days ago and I was telling the public information that had been told to me in a room a few yards behind where we’re located right now,” Abbott said at a press conference in Uvalde days after the shooting.

“I wrote down hand notes in detail about what everybody in that room told me in sequential order about what happened. And when I came out here on that stage and told the public what happened, it was a recitation of what people in that room told me,” he added.

The FBI, the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

