‘Time For Reparations’: Ben & Jerry’s Twitter Feed Regularly Pushes Far-Left Talking Points

Ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s frequently uses its Twitter feed to push left-wing talking points on a slew of issues, including race and U.S. energy policy.

The company recently came under fire for a July 4 tweet claiming that “the US exists on stolen Indigenous land,” with calls for boycotts costing its parent company Unilever $2.5 billion in market cap. Ben & Jerry’s has made a number of similar posts on Twitter that push claims of white supremacy, transgender mistreatment and climate alarmism. (RELATED: Tribal Chief Is ‘Interested In Reclaiming’ Land Where Ben & Jerry’s HQ Now Stands)

In a recent post, the company decried the Supreme Court’s ruling on race-based admissions, saying that a “crucial tool” in the fight against “white supremacy” had been gutted.

The company has also criticized policing in America, claiming in a February tweet “that policing in America was explicitly created to protect and promote white supremacy,” which “is in the air we breathe and built into the systems that surround us” in response to the death of Tyre Nichols.

It also called for “repartitions for those impacted by slavery” in a tweet in early 2021, citing legislation introduced by Democrats. In a separate statement, the company issued a statement in support of the bill, saying “it’s time for reparations.”

We support reparations for those impacted by slavery. This week Congress held a hearing on H.R. 40, legislation that would establish a commission to study & develop reparation proposals for African Americans. Read more from our CEO and take action now: https://t.co/KJeDeUtV5X pic.twitter.com/MI3CjHxbiY — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) February 22, 2021

Ben & Jerry’s also advocated for the intrusion of politics into Thanksgiving, with a tweet offering a guide instructing people how to lecture their families about “racism” with “6 facts.” The “facts” include the claim that “our election system was built to maintain white supremacy” and “when black people prosper, white people riot.”

On LGBTQ matters, the company has also been vocal.

In June 2020, the company released a video saying that “the criminal justice system has failed transgender Americans,” claiming that transgender people are incarcerated at twice the rate of the general population and that 58% of trans people report being mistreated by the police.

In another tweet, the company advertised an episode of its podcast “The Mix,” entitled “Gender Euphoria,” asking the question, “But what if kids were supported in their transition?” advocating for sex change surgery for children.

One year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2021, Ben & Jerry’s claimed that “racism is a virus” on Twitter, blasting the “recent rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes” due to the pandemic. The tweet pointed to leaders for the “spread of hate and white supremacy” as the cause of the rise in violence towards Asian-Americans, despite reports that a large portion of those who perpetrated the violence were not white.

On Earth Day in 2021, Ben & Jerry’s addressed climate change, claiming in a tweet that “we can’t save the planet if we don’t first dismantle the systems of injustice that target Black and Brown people.” The company blames “environmental racism” for disproportionally targeting “communities of color.”

The company on Twitter has also been a vocal critic of the Willow Project, a multi-billion dollar oil drilling development in Alaska proposed by energy firm ConocoPhillips, and the Biden administration’s support of it. Swiss-born left-wing billionaire Hansjorg Wyss played a prominent role in a major campaign opposing the development, funding the Conservation Lands Foundation to spearhead the imitative on social media platforms.

Ben & Jerry’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

