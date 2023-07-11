‘War Is Certain:’ Andrew Tate Explains What Men Must Do To Preserve Dignity, Avoid Slave Programming

Social media influencer Andrew Tate told Tucker Carlson men should second guess society’s expectations during an interview released on Twitter Thursday.

The wide-ranging interview touched on what Tate claims is specific “programming” men are expected to abide by in society. Tate argued society’s guidelines for men are damaging. He encouraged men to be “brave enough” to realize they are being bamboozled and lied to. (RELATED TO: Andrew Tate Sits Down For One-On-One With Tucker)

He said in the 1950’s if one were to follow society’s expectations, men could get a decent job, healthy children, a nice home and a loving wife.

Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview pic.twitter.com/0KKMzSVmMO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 11, 2023

“You could have a pretty good life if you just followed the rules,” Tate said about prior generations.

“I don’t think that’s true anymore,” Tate added.

He said men in the current time who do what they’re told are likely to end up “depressed, in debt, working a job that you hate, with a wife who doesn’t respect you, with kids who don’t listen to you.”

Tate said men who follow this path are unlikely to find happiness and could potentially end up contemplating suicide. He claimed powerful societal forces do not care about “masculine happiness.”

Tate said men are naturally going to have mental health issues if they have no pride, which he claims is inherent to “being a man.” He claims men are medicated and given a life they aren’t truly happy or fulfilled in, in lieu of being given real solutions.

“People say, ‘Andrew, why are you fighting this war?’ and they don’t understand that war is certain,” Tate said. “You either fighta war against injustice, you fight a war against the things you know that are wrong and you feel good inside of yourself, or you accept the slave programming and you fight a war with your own mind. You have to fight something,” Tate said.