Baseball Bat-Wielding Man Allegedly Attacks Innocent Bystander In Broad Daylight. Police Release Footage

A baseball bat-wielding man was apparently caught on video attacking an innocent bystander in New York City, according to police.

The victim was recorded walking in the University Heights neighborhood of the Bronx, New York City, July 6. Authorities said the suspected assailant was seen sauntering with his baseball bat before allegedly attacking the victim, allegedly striking him multiple times in the head, according to the New York Post. (RELATED TO: NYC Council Member Says Subway Violence Is ‘One-In-A-Million’ Event Despite Alleged Attack Occurring Days Earlier)

The alleged attacker fled, leaving the man with a wound and bruising from the violent incident.

“The victim sustained a laceration to his head, as well as bruising. EMS responded and transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition,” according to Norwood News.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/6 at 2:50 PM, in the vicinity of Aqueduct Ave & W. 183 St in the Bronx, the suspect approached a 37-year-old man, displayed a baseball bat & struck him in the head with it. If you have any info DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/qnovExUGGW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 11, 2023

The NYPD publicly released video that showed the alleged assailant with a bat in his hand prior to the alleged incident. The video subsequently cuts to footage showing him wringing a wet towel.

The alleged assailant has not been found, per New York Post.