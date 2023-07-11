Trump To Skip Tucker Interview At 2024 Campaign Kickoff Event

Former President Donald Trump will opt out of a Tucker Carlson interview series with 2024 presidential candidates on Friday, skipping the first 2024 forum for GOP contenders.

The Daily Caller co-founder will sit down for one-on-one interviews with six presidential candidates in a forum hosted by Blaze Media and The Family Leader, a social conservative organization in Iowa. However, Trump has chosen not to be one of those candidates, The FAMiLY Leader CEO Bob Vander Plaats tweeted Tuesday morning.

🚨BIG NEWS: 🚨 Blaze Media is teaming up with THE FAMiLY LEADER to bring you the first presidential forum of the 2024 Republican Primary season, hosted by Tucker Carlson. We’ll be live streaming this event all day Friday, July 14th on BlazeTV and the BlazeTV YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/YdqAfoX0VR — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 10, 2023

The candidates will include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Vander Plaats. (RELATED: How The 2024 Presidential Candidates Got Camera Ready)

Iowa officially scheduled its GOP caucus date for Jan. 15, starting a countdown for candidates to rally supporters ahead of the first election of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Every GOP candidate other than former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will go to the first-in-the-nation state in the next three weeks, according to the Des Moines Register.

Trump has been outpacing all the other Republican candidates in national polls, averaging at 53% in Real Clear Politics’ calculation.

Trump’s team did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller to explain why he wouldn’t be attending the interview.