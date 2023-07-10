How The 2024 Presidential Candidates Got Camera Ready

Presidential candidates are getting ready for the debate stage by fine-tuning their diets and exercise routines.

Some are incorporating daily workouts, “vegetable rich” diets and running into their regimes, their teams told the Daily Caller, and several have visibly lost weight before hitting the campaign trail.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, the oldest candidate in the race, upholds his physical health by abstaining from alcohol and tobacco and continuing “to work out at least five days per week,” his physician said in the president’s latest released physical.

He’s also known for biking during his frequent stays in Delaware and for his love of ice cream, as well as starting his public schedule after 9 a.m.

The White House released an update on Biden’s health in late June after some noticed he had horizontal lines on his face from an apparent medical device. The press office told reporters Biden uses a CPAP machine to aid with his sleep apnea — a common condition Americans deal with.

The president has also suffered several falls during his time in office, most recently taking a hard tumble after delivering a speech to the Air Force Academy. The White House said it would not be changing any protocols on how to respond to potential future falls.

Polls show a majority of Americans are concerned with the state of Biden’s health at 80 years old, but the president has repeatedly told critics to “watch” him.

The White House did not respond to an inquiry about additional information on Biden’s health.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr., 69, made waves on the internet after posting shirtless videos of himself doing pushups to “get in shape” for his debates with Biden.

Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! pic.twitter.com/ns8MdJVlmx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

Other videos purportedly show him benching at an outdoor gym and doing a backflip off a boat.

The Democrat is running on a campaign to inspire fitness in Americans and hopes to lead by example by working out every morning, his team told the Daily Caller.

“Mr. Kennedy works out every morning and takes frequent hikes in the woods. He understands that many people’s circumstances make it hard for them to exercise. Yet, for many people, a culture of fitness can empower them to change their routine. Mr. Kennedy hopes to encourage others with his example,” Kennedy’s team said.

He has also come out against harmful chemicals in food and “pills and syringes.”

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has frequented fast food establishments and pizza parlors on the campaign trail while keeping up with his love of golfing.

In 2022, the former president said he weighed 208 pounds, but “now maybe a little more.” He also said he doesn’t “have time to lose weight.”

The former president famously served McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King at the White House in 2019, and his interest in fast food establishments has apparently not waned. (RELATED: Trump Serves Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches And Big Macs To North Dakota State Football Players)

In February, Trump stopped at a McDonald’s in East Palestine, Ohio, and bragged about knowing the menu better than the employees did.

Trump’s team did not provide a response about his routine.

Nikki Haley

The former U.N. Ambassador has taken up running as a means to stay in shape.

She also completed a half marathon with her husband and frequently posts videos of herself running and training on Instagram, a campaign official noted.

“Nikki loves challenging herself, and that’s why she took up running. She always encourages friends and staff to push themselves and find an outlet that helps them reset mentally and physically,” Haley’s spokesman Ken Farnaso told the Daily Caller.

“This morning I needed to make up an eight-mile run. I didn’t feel like doing it but I pushed myself because if I didn’t feel like doing it today, that would be an excuse not to do it next time,” Nikki Haley said in an Instagram video.

Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor appeared to lose a lot of weight before announcing his campaign run, attributing his weight loss to cutting back on sugar.

“Sugar is the biggest issue,” DeSantis said, according to the New York Post. “Because if you do sugar your body burns sugar, if you don’t it burns fat. So, if you’re working out and just eating halfway decent, that’s good.”

He also started a new health kick to “get back into the swing of things” with a “good regimen” devoid of carbs and desserts, according to the outlet.

DeSantis’ team did not respond to inquiries about his regime.

Vivek Ramaswamy

The entrepreneur “works out in the gym 4-5 days a week” and frequently plays tennis, his spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the Caller.

“He is an avid tennis player and plays competitively on the trail with college players, at least once or twice a week. As far as diet, he likes to eat a healthy, vegetable rich diet, but he does have an affinity for Mexican food,” McLaughlin said.

Tim Scott

exercexThe Republican South Carolina senator “excelled at football in high school before earning a scholarship to play at Presbyterian college,” a campaign official told the Caller.

“During the campaign thus far if you check out his Twitter he tweeted out he was playing football and has filmed selfie messages while at the gym,” the official added.

Mike Pence

The former vice president weighed in at 208 pounds in 2016, a letter from his doctor stated at the time.

His main form of exercising was biking and he doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol, the letter added.

Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson, former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison and Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez did not respond to inquiries from the Daily Caller.

Chris Christie’s press secretary Karl Rickett said, “nothing to add here on the topic.”