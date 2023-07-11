Violent Riots Are Once Again Making People More Right-Wing

New data indicates the French public has had a conservative reaction to the ongoing violent protests over a racially-charged police shooting.

A poll about the rioters released on Friday claims 78% percent of French citizens believe there should be “no impunity for minors,” 77% believe there should be “financial punishment against parents,” 75% support a move to “strip dual nationals of French citizenship,” 71% want to “reduce migration,” and 69% want to “cut social media during riots.” (RELATED TO: Authorities Arrest 180 In France After Violent Protests)

Rassemblement National, a French right-wing party, has attempted to use the riots to increase membership. The Marine Le Pen-led party has highlighted their anti-migration and tough-on-crime policies amid the ongoing violent riots.

“Restore order to France!” read a recruitment email, according to Financial Times.

Polls show 39% of French citizens support LePen’s response to the riots as opposed to 33% for President Emmanuel Macron and interior minister Gérald Darmanin.

The French protests, which can be best described as “mostly peaceful,” are only getting more peaceful. pic.twitter.com/QhCnVmMXkS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2023

Macron has reportedly tried to strike a balance between enforcing the current laws to extinguish the riots while not demonizing the poor immigrant neighborhoods on the outskirts of French cities.

An unnamed French official defended Macron’s measured approach, saying, “there has been a sort of race to call for the most authoritarian means to re-establish order,” according to Financial times.

“Our main difference is that we took a gradual approach that is in keeping with the values of our republic and within the limits of the law. We have not listened to those who have called for radical measures,” the official said.

Le Pen has taken a harder line, arguing that rioters aged 16 and up should be charged as adults. Individuals convicted of crimes would relinquish their right to receive welfare or public housing assistance.

“The scum that we see pillaging stores, setting libraries and town halls on fire, all while laughing, they’re not doing this for Nahel,” said Edwige Diaz, a Rassemblement National parliament member, according to Financial Times, “It’s an excuse to attack the police and everything that represents the republic.”

The rioting was triggered after French police shot 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk on June 27. The shooting of the ethnically North African teen ignited allegations of racism from many racial minorities within France. Nahel had been driving a yellow Mercedes-Benz when he was pulled over by police. The police allegedly claimed they shot the teen because they feared for their lives. Video evidence contradicted this account, showing an officer shoot at the teen as he attempted to pull off. Merzouk reportedly did not have a criminal record but was “known to the police, particularly for resisting arrest.”