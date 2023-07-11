Shredded Mark Zuckerberg Trains With Legendary UFC Fighters Ahead Of Potential Musk Throwdown

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was spotted training with UFC superstars Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski Tuesday.

Photos of the tech mogul standing between the two brawlers circulated around social media. Zuckerberg stood on top of a padded mat, smiling and shirtless. (RELATED TO: Things Are Getting Dirty! Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg A ‘Cuck,’ Proposes ‘Literal D*ck Measuring Contest’)

Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament back in May, according to TMZ. The Meta founder told podcaster Joe Rogan he picked up martial arts over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tech mogul Elon Musk said in June he would be “up for a cage fight” against Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg responded with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and a caption saying, “Send Me Location.”

Mark Zuckerberg training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/7GJ0k7ac9v — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 11, 2023

Musk responded with “Vegas Octagon.”

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.” Musk later tweeted.

Zuckerberg’s photo with Adesanya and Volkanovski was met with praise online.

“Zuckerberg trying to make a statement,” social media personality Mark Phillips tweeted.

“Zuckerberg really mean this fight with Elon Musk,” another Twitter personality LERRY chimed in.

“Can’t wait to see this guy punching Elon Musk in the face as vicarious revenge for destroying Twitter,” Intercept writer Murtaza Hussain said.

“I feel like zuck would be a heavy favorite vs Elon,” The Blaze personality Ben McDonald tweeted.