Things Are Getting Dirty! Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg A ‘Cuck,’ Proposes ‘Literal D*ck Measuring Contest’

‘Musk vs. Zuckerberg’ is heating up!

There’s always been a little tension between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg since the former’s purchase of Twitter, but things ratcheted up when they challenged each other to a cage match.

Well, even more fuel was thrown on the fire when Zuckerberg launched Threads, an Instagram-connected social media app that is supposed to be a “Twitter Killer” (the name of a Japanese serial killer, by the way … just sayin’). Ever since the launch, Musk has been laying down criticism on its features and even threatened to throw a lawsuit at Meta for being a “copycat” app.

And then came Sunday, where the temperature between the two bosses once again rose.

“Zuck is a cuck,” tweeted Musk in response to a screenshot of an interaction between Zuckerberg and fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s on Threads, referencing a sexual term where someone has a fetish watching their partner fornicate with another person.

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

Later Sunday night, Musk then put out another tweet linked to his “Zuck is a cuck” post, challenging the Meta CEO to a “literal d*ck measuring contest.”

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Okay, so this just gave me an idea — ‘Big Brother: Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg.’

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, I’m referencing the CBS hit reality show (that I’m a huge fan of) where several people are forced to live with each other in the same house and compete with other in different challenges, voting each other out week after week to see who is the last one standing to win the $500,000 prize at the end of the season. And then you also have the drama attached to it as well, which always adds to the entertainment value.

Fantastic show, I suggest you give it a shot if you’ve never seen it. New season starts August 2.

This is exactly what I want for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Now obviously, there would be no voting out or anything like that because of it just being them two, but you stick them in a house with each other for 2-3 months (which would be great in itself, especially with the 24/7 live feeds). And every week, they have to partake in different competitions — cage fights, a “literal d*ck measuring” challenge, a hot dog eating contest (you could even get Joey Chestnut involved somehow), you know, the works.

We would let America vote on each competition that needs to be voted on (dancing, singing, whatever other contests we can think of to embarrass them), with the other points obviously being awarded between Musk and Zuck based on their win-loss results (cage fights, etc.), which then tallies up to a score for each. Whoever has the most points at the end of the season, wins that edition of Big Brother and the $500,000 to whichever charity they choose. (RELATED: ‘Send Me Location’: Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Want To Fight In A ‘Cage Match’ … Yes, Seriously)

God, this would be so great — I’m a friggin’ genius.

CBS … Elon … Zuck … let’s do it.