Deadly Storm Threatens 13 Million Americans

At least one person has died and more than 13 million more are under threat from flood alerts Tuesday as storms deluge America’s northeast.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and storms hit parts of New England hardest as of Tuesday morning, with additional flood watches in place throughout Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and New Jersey. New York also issued a state of emergency in two counties where people are reportedly missing due to the rainfall.

One woman was killed by excessive flooding Sunday after she tried to flee her home with her dog to escape torrents, the outlet continued.

“She crossed with a pet and lost her footing and unfortunately was washed away down into a ravine,” according to local law enforcement.

Vermont is anticipating potentially “catastrophic flooding,” the likes of which have not been witnessed in more than a decade. A series of water rescues took place Monday in Berlin, Montpelier, and Chelsea, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Towns like Londonderry and Weston were cut off from the rest of the state by flood waters, with crews from other states being called in to help with the rescue efforts. (RELATED: NWS Predicts Hellishly Hot Summer, Potential For Mass Flooding And More)

The excessive weather is not expected to let up until Wednesday. Thousands of flights have been cancelled into New York airports and train services have also been halted in some parts of the state due to weather damage.