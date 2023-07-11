Reckless Driver’s Car Ends Up On Top Of Other Car

Police officers discovered a black Toyota Corolla perched on top of a white Honda Accord Sunday at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, Mississippi, according to WJTV.

The Corolla driver appeared to have driven over the curb before landing on top of the Accord and hitting another vehicle nearby, Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said, according to the outlet.

Ridgeland wreck ends with car on top of another vehicle https://t.co/pFhdextwtm — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) July 10, 2023

The driver allegedly responsible has reportedly been identified as Robert Herring. The Ridgeland Police Department received multiple calls about the man allegedly driving recklessly on I-55 before the crash, per WAPT.

Officers reportedly found several empty alcohol bottles inside the Corolla. A search warrant was issued to draw the driver’s blood to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the outlet noted. (RELATED: New Photos Reportedly Show Hunter Biden Speeding At 172 MPH, Smoking Crack While Driving)

The alleged driver was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for medical attention, according to WJTV.