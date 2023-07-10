Reality TV Actress Momma Dee Says She Was Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Atlanta

Reality television star Momma Dee from the hit show “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” was allegedly the victim of a hit-and-run accident in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Video footage recently surfaced showing the star wincing in pain while exiting an ambulance as a paramedic assisted her. Momma Dee could be heard shouting “Oh Lord,” as she left the ambulance, according to the video posted by TMZ. “And the lady just left!” she said. “She hit me and ran!”

The reality television star continued to describe the scene as the video panned the area and captured images of her damaged vehicle. The vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.

“See, you, I hit my head…my makeup, see!”

A female’s voice could be heard saying, “oh ya,” in the background.

“And that’s why I felt dizzy,” Momma Dee said in the video.

It appears that Momma Dee had gone shopping at Sephora, and someone slammed into her parked car while she was inside of it before driving away, according to TMZ.

Momma Dee had parked on a busy street, and her vehicle was hit just moments before she exited.

She described the vehicle that hit her as a black Ford sedan, and indicated the driver was a female.(RELATED: Soap Opera Star Haley Pullos Charged Two Months After Fiery Crash In Los Angeles)

Photos shared by TMZ show a series of bumps and bruises on her arms, but they appeared to be minor in nature and didn’t require specialized medical care.

Police are investigating the matter, but have not released a suspect description at this time.

The story continues to develop.