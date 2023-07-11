Man Tries Robbing Game Store For Fifth Time. Employee Resists, Says He’s Had Enough: REPORT

A suspected burglar allegedly tried to rob a game store for the fifth time, but a fed-up employee reportedly resisted, according to WREG.

James Jackson, an employee at Game Exchange in Memphis, detailed the incident.

“He came to the register. He pulled out a bag and told me to be real discrete and put the money into the bag, and he showed me his firearm. I politely ignored him and tried to help my customers,” he said, according to WREG.

“I’ve come from the streets myself, and I know how it is. You don’t pull a gun on somebody like that and you’re not using it. So that means you’re playing with my life,” an apparently fed-up Jackson said, per the outlet.

The robbery suspect was allegedly seen in surveillance footage trying to lock himself in the store and then allegedly pulled a gun out and demanded money, WREG noted. (RELATED: Clerk Shoots Man Who Jumped Counter While Allegedly Robbing Gas Station)

Police say during the first three alleged robbery attempts, the suspect got away with at least $5000 in cash and merchandise, according to WREG, but was unsuccessful this time.

The game store reportedly was also a target of a separate alleged robbery incident. Surveillance footage reportedly showed a truck ramming through the storefront, and alleged robbers jumped out and allegedly stole merchandise, per WREG.

“I just hope the police do their job and get him off the streets,” Jackson said, according to the outlet.

The Memphis Police Department is searching for the five-time suspect and calling on anyone with relevant information to step forward, while also confirming the suspect had returned to the store five times, according to a series of releases by the police on social media.