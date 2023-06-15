Several Injuries Reported During Internet Star MrBeast’s Competition Show

Several injuries have been reported during a competition in North Carolina hosted by famous YouTuber James Stephen Donaldson, better known as MrBeast.

MrBeast is known for his expensive competitions and celebrity collaborations, but something went wrong during Monday’s Olympic-style challenge that included participants from countries all around the world, according to TMZ. The exact details surrounding the activities designed for the event have not been specified, but sources with direct knowledge reportedly told the outlet the competition included a running event complete with hurdles and other obstacles. Several of the participants were injured during the game, according to TMZ.

YouTuber Mr Beast Competition Ends In Multiple Injuries https://t.co/eJNQC9EfLU via @wileyshow #MrBeast — Marquise Wiley (@wileyshow) June 15, 2023

It is believed some of the challenges became too intense and even dangerous, resulting in the alleged injuries, the outlet reported.

A representative for MrBeast provided the outlet with a statement on the matter.

“MrBeast was working on an upcoming video with athletic challenges, and there were three minor medical issues out of almost 200 participants,” the rep told TMZ. “Medical personnel attended to the people immediately and released them shortly after.”

The extent of the alleged injuries is not public, but a source close to the matter reportedly told TMZ the team resumed filming, which suggests any errors were rectified and any injuries were relatively minor in nature. (RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Contestant Suffers Gruesome Head Injury On Day One Of The Show)

MrBeast has over 160 million YouTube subscribers and is known for giving away large sums of cash as part of his over-the-top social media contests and challenges.

The famous Internet personality is the individual with the most YouTube subscribers at the time of writing, apparently with fans of all ages and walks of life tuning in to view his popular programming.