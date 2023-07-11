‘They Are Not Conservative’: Chris Christie Attacks Republicans Seeking To Ban Child Sex Changes

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey attacked Republicans advocating for bans on child sex changes, saying “they are not conservative.”

“They are not conservative,” Christie said in response to “Fox News Tonight” host Piers Morgan, who pointed out many conservatives, like Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, supported efforts to ban child sex changes. At least 16 states have banned or restricted sex change procedures on children, U.S. News reported.

“We are having a big argument in our country, too, about parents being excluded from educational choices for their kids and we as a Republican Party, as conservatives, say parents should decide the children’s educational choices,” Christie, who announced his presidential campaign in June, told Morgan. “Well, I don’t think the government has any business getting between a parent and their child in any one of these instances. We should put parents in charge of these decisions when someone is not at the age of majority, and I always thought that is what conservatives were all about.” (RELATED: Christie Says He Doesn’t Believe DOJ Has Been Weaponized Under Biden, Wouldn’t Fire Wray)

WATCH:



Parents sued school districts over efforts to transition children socially without the parents’ knowledge in Florida and Wisconsin. A 12-year-old girl reportedly attempted suicide in Florida while administrators were carrying out a social transition without informing her parents, Fox News reported.

“A lot of people are looking to politicians now to take the lead and say enough of this, enough of these clinics all around America. We had them in the U.K., with the Tavistock clinic and others where frankly, child abuse and mutilation has been going on,” Morgan told Christie. “Is it not incumbent on politicians like you that want to be president to say, ‘Enough of this. We will protect our kids?’”

“It’s incumbent upon politicians to deal with other issues other than this, let parents deal with these issues. My view of it is when we have war in Eastern Europe, when we have inflation that is bankrupting people in this country, when we have educational standards dropping through the basement, we have a border we cannot protect, immigration system we can’t fix, then no, I don’t believe that is what we should be doing,” Christie said. “Let the government do the things they are supposed to be doing well first before they start substituting for a parents judgment.”

