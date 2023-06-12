Christie Says He Doesn’t Believe DOJ Has Been Weaponized Under Biden, Wouldn’t Fire Wray

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey said on Monday that he wouldn’t fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, and said he disagreed with many Republicans who claim the Department of Justice has been weaponized during the Biden administration.

CNN host Anderson Copper asked Christie during a CNN town hall if he believed the Justice Department had been weaponized against former President Donald Trump, to which he said he didn’t “think so.” Christie told Cooper that he wouldn’t fire FBI Director Christopher Wray after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida previously vowed to do so during a May 24 appearance on “Fox News Tonight.”

Christie said that he believes the evidence in the DOJ’s indictment against Trump looks “pretty damning.” “I think it’s a broader question than that, Anderson. It’s… I think Republicans are looking at this and they’re saying, ‘okay, Hillary Clinton didn’t get prosecuted and now we’re still waiting for what’s going to happen with Hunter Biden,’” Christie continued. (RELATED: ‘Fired Immediately’: Ron DeSantis Pledges To Axe FBI Director, Clean House In DOJ)

WATCH:



On Thursday, Trump announced on Truth Social that his attorneys had been told he was being indicted as the result of an investigation into classified documents that were the subject of a 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate he owns. Republican presidential candidates, including DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have criticized the indictment.

“I would not keep Chris Wray as the director of the FBI, there would be a new one on day one, I think that’s very important,” DeSantis said.

“If he [Wray] wanted to stay, I would keep him and I would hold him to the same standard I just talked about,” Christie said. “And I would give him a boss as attorney general who he would have to report to and he has to answer to everybody in the FBI.”

The FBI under Wray has faced accusations that the agency has become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates, parents protesting at school board meetings and Big Tech censorship.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

