Tom Cruise Reveals The Strangest Rumor He Has Ever Heard About Himself

Tom Cruise debunked one of the greatest myths he has ever heard about himself during a recent interview with The Times of London.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” director Christopher McQuarrie recalled asking the famous actor what the “weirdest story” was that he had ever heard about himself, while chatting with The Times of London. The famous actor reportedly laughed out loud before explaining the rumor and setting the record straight. Cruise said the strangest lie he’d heard is, other people “were not allowed to look [him] in the eye.”

With one swift comment, Cruise was able to clear up a misconception that seems to have haunted him for a very long time. Somewhere down the line, he was painted as an unapproachable person, when in actuality, his co-star, Simon Pegg, noted that Cruise was very personable, and relatable on many levels. In fact, he considers him to be a pretty normal guy.

Pegg opened up about the man behind the celebrity and offered up some first-hand experiences that more accurately reflected the version of Cruise that he knows.

In fact, the interview revealed that the mega-star has been known to have dance-offs with cast and crew, which presumably involve some level of eye contact.(RELATED: Newly Surfaced Video Shows Tom Cruise Laughing Hysterically As He Recalls Cutting Off Man’s Oxygen During Flight)

“I’ve been able to hack my way through all the bizarre mythology that surrounds him,” Pegg said to The London Times.

“On one side he’s Tom Cruise — this enigmatic film star everyone wants to know about. And on the other he’s just a guy,” he said.

Pegg described the passion Cruise has for the movie industry and the connection he has with his fans, before saying, “I like being normal with him.”