White House Says GOP’s Investigation Into Biden Family Relies On ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Informants

A White House Counsel spokesperson said Tuesday that the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Biden family relies on informants who are as unintelligent as the protagonists of the 1994 film “Dumb and Dumber.”

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office who has previously been dismissive of the investigation, jokingly posted pictures of the “informants” in the probe. The images included movie posters for the Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels movie, as well as 2002’s “Catch Me If You Can.”

BREAKING: @JamesComer and @FoxNews exclusively release next tranche of revelations by key informants in the Biden “investigation:” pic.twitter.com/0et0Bcl5kB — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) July 11, 2023

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer is spearheading the committees efforts to investigate the Biden family’s alleged corruption, with the specific goal of probing how President Joe Biden is connected to his family’s alleged reception of money from foreign sources. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: MTG Lays Out How Committees Are Working Together On Biden Family Investigation)

In May, Comer said on Fox News that an informant in the investigation was missing.

“We’re hopeful that we can find the informant. Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business,” Comer said. Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in “Catch Me If You Can” is a con man who excels at eluding law enforcement and forging false identities.

Israeli professor Gal Luft, the “missing” informant, came forward in a New York Post article published in May. Luft said he was living as a fugitive while facing several charges, including a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the outlet reported.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued additional charges against Luft on Monday, days after he came forward with allegations against the Biden family. He was charged with several offenses related to “willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (‘FARA’), arms trafficking, Iranian sanctions violations, and making false statements to federal agents.”

On July 5, Luft had claimed in a video released by the New York Post that he was arrested in Cyprus to prevent him from telling the House Oversight Committee that Biden family members got money from sources with ties to Chinese military intelligence. He also claimed the Bidens had an FBI mole who notified them about classified information that was then allegedly shared with their Chinese sources.

The House Oversight Committee released a report in May claiming that Biden family members received $10 million from Chinese and Romanian sources while Biden was vice president.

Comer’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.