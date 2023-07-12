Big Tech AI Partnership Promotes Critical Race Theory, Marxist Teachings

Partnership on AI (PAI), a nonprofit connected to numerous Big Tech companies, hosted workshops featuring speakers advocating for Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Karl Marx’s teachings to be inserted into artificial intelligence (AI) ethics, according to videos uncovered by the American Accountability Foundation (AAF).

Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM and Microsoft founded PAI in 2016; the nonprofit states its vision for the future includes AI playing a role in a more “equitable” world, according to its website, and stresses “equity and inclusion” as key values. PAI hosted multiple workshops featuring the promotion of CRT, which asserts that America is fundamentally racist, as well as speakers discussing how to implement communist philosopher Karl Marx’s teachings in AI.

For instance, one PAI workshop titled “Contesting and Rethinking Demographic Data Infrastructures for Algorithmic Fairness” discussed how to incorporate elements of CRT. The workshop drew on a paper titled “Towards a Critical Race Methodology for Algorithmic Fairness” which aimed to “turn to critical race theory and sociological work on race and ethnicity to ground conceptualizations of race for fairness research.”

“Of course, race is central to algorithmic fairness, given that race is a major axis around which the algorithmic allocation of resources and representation is bound,” Google AI scientist Remi Denton — formerly Emily Denton — said during the workshop. (RELATED: Biden AI Chair Champions Regulation And Mandated Gov Intervention For ‘Inclusivity’)

PAI works to influence tech companies to implement “equity” and “inclusion” into AI use through the development of “tools, recommendations, and other resources,” according to its website.

🧵1/ BREAKING: Our investigation has revealed a ‘partnership’ between the world’s biggest tech companies to together rig AI to be woke. The partnership explicitly cites Karl Marx and Critical Race Theory in their plans. MUST READ: 👇 — American Accountability Foundation (@ExposingBiden) July 11, 2023

Further, media and communications professor at the London School of Economics Nick Couldry suggested implementing Karl Marx’s teachings during a PAI workshop on “data colonialism” in 2021. Instead of the “labor relations” Marx wrote about, Couldry suggests modernizing his teachings by creatively interpreting them for “data relations.”

“We … have to draw creatively on some of the best thinking around capitalism — in other words, the work of Karl Marx,” Couldry stated.

A spokesman for AAF described the prospects of powerful companies implementing a biased agenda into AI as “truly terrifying.”

“The danger of an ESG-like alliance of the world’s biggest corporations working to use their monopoly over AI development to inject it with wokeness cannot be overstated,” he told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “As we slip into a world dominated by AI, we may wake up one day soon to a universe where Critical Race Theory and Marxism are embedded into the very algorithms our society runs on.”

PAI lists many other tech companies as partners on its website, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the creator of popular chatbot ChatGPT, which takes left-leaning positions on a variety of issues, according to queries of the software by the Daily Caller News Foundation. ChatGPT wrote that “scientific evidence” does not support “the idea that trans women are fundamentally different from cisgender (non-trans) women.”

The DCNF also found that ChatGPT will craft a joke about Jesus but not Muhammad.

PAI’s former chief of staff Steven Adler now works in safety and governance at OpenAI, according to his LinkedIn profile. PAI and its partners such as OpenAI “work to form shared answers and recommendations for actionable steps that need to be taken to ensure AI supports an inclusive economic future,” according to PAI’s website.

In addition to partnering, many of the big tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft fund PAI, according to its website. The partnership is also funded by left-leaning private foundations such as the Ford Foundation, as well as by Luminate, an organization backed by Pierre Omidyar, a major donor to Democrats and left-wing causes.

AAF’s investigation also uncovered a paper Microsoft published on “responsible AI,” which pins alleged algorithmic bias on the white men who coded the algorithms. It asserts that increasing diversity can mitigate such bias, and that it is important to hire employees accordingly.

“[Bias] can occur simply from the fact that the researchers are typically male, often Caucasian, and have typically high socioeconomic backgrounds,” it asserts.

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the formation of an AI company on Wednesday and previously advocated against “woke” AI.

“The danger of training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly,” Musk tweeted in December.

PAI, Couldry and Denton did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

