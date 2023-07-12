FBI Director Wray Did Not Give Pro-Abortion Dem The Answer She Was Looking For

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross did not get the answer she was looking for Wednesday when questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray about attacks on abortion centers.

Ross first noted a rise in anti-Semitism in her home state and argued students at HBCU’s are under threat from domestic terrorists.

“In North Carolina and across the United States, we have also seen increased threats against reproductive care providers in the wake of the Dobbs decision last summer. And North Carolina recently enacted a 12-week abortion ban that has severely restricted access to reproductive health care in my state, and people often have to go through threatening crowds to be able to access the care that they need. While some in North Carolina have highlighted vandalism of crisis pregnancy centers since the overturn of Roe, they have failed to acknowledge or respond to the increase in violence at abortion providers,” Ross claimed.

“Does the FBI currently provide anti-terrorism training to civilians, HBCU’s, places of warship, religious centers, individuals providing abortion services, LGBTQ groups? Does that training include a domestic terrorism component? So they can help you and law enforcement?” Ross asked.

Wray said the FBI works closely with both Jewish communities and college campuses to ensure safety and provide information for how to deal with the events Ross mentioned. (RELATED: Pro-Life Groups Sound The Alarm Over Repeated Attacks, Call Out FBI, DOJ For Not Doing Enough)

“I should say though, when you mention on the abortion side, reproductive facilities, of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t also point out that there has been a pretty significant uptick in violence going the other way since the Dobbs decision,” Wray said.

“In fact, most of the investigations that we have opened since the Dobbs decision, probably about 70% of them, have been violence against pro-life facilities. We recently had a significant charge in the Madison, Wisconsin area of a guy who was trying to fire bomb a pro-life facility there.”

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more than 87 pro-life centers have been attacked. A pro-life pregnancy center was vandalized with a beheaded chicken and mutilated lamb in Florida back in May.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under fire for what some allege is disparate prosecution of attacks on abortion clinics compared to attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers.