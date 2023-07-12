Kevin Costner Apparently Forced To Pay Almost $130,000 Per Month For Child Support

Kevin Costner has been forced to pay his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, $129,755 per month in child support, according to a Tuesday report.

The ruling, reported by TMZ, comes amid the couple’s public and contentious divorce, which started back in May 2023. Baumgartner initially requested her “Yellowstone” star husband fork out almost $250,000 per month to cover the cost of taking care of their three children.

Kevin Costner Claims He’s ‘No Longer Under Contract’ For ‘Yellowstone’ | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/I7totaxNhc — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 3, 2023

The temporary decision from a judge overseeing their case will be subject to another hearing in the future, but apparently, these types of decisions rarely change, TMZ noted. While it might sound like a small win for Costner, that couldn’t be further from the truth. He allegedly wanted to hand his soon-to-be ex-wife $51,940 per month, as his accountant argued that the sum requested by Baumgartner included more than $100,000 for cosmetic procedures.

Both parents will have to split the coverage of their children’s healthcare, extracurricular activities, and private school, and Costner will have to advance $200,000 in Baumgartner’s attorneys fees and forensic costs, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Kevin Costner’s Wife Addresses Rumor She Made Him Quit ‘Yellowstone’)

The underlying reason for Costner and Baumgartner’s split is still unknown to the public. Along with the messiness of his second divorce, Costner has left millions of “Yellowstone” fans in the lurch, as he keeps dropping hints that he won’t be back to finish off the series.