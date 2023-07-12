Going To The Gym Is For Right-Wing Extremists

MSNBC posted the ridiculous line, “The far right’s obsession with fitness is going digital” on its Twitter page Tuesday.

Ah, yes, if you care about health, you’re akin to the Nazis. Studies show that exercise is effective for battling chronic depression, so no wonder you have sad libs wanting to mutilate themselves. They think going to the gym and being fit is only for far-right-wingers.

Ugh, the media destroys everything!

Get more stories like this when you subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: I Agree, Vegans Shouldn’t Have Kids)