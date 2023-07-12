Woman Allegedly Takes Up Restaurant Booth For Hours, So Waitress Gives Her A Surprise

A waitress surprised a woman by charging her a $50 booth rental fee after she allegedly sat at a restaurant booth for hours, according to the New York Post.

I’m a waitress — I charged a customer who sat for hours a $50 rental fee https://t.co/2weveaNitx pic.twitter.com/TDvw40uVYs — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2023

Tiffany Elsie, who works at a Burger World in North Bay, Ontario, posted a 19-second viral TikTok video about her experience as a waitress at the Canadian eatery on July 8. The original clip accumulated approximately 442,100 views.

“POV: You’re a waitress and someone has been sitting at one of your tables for actual hours so you bring them a bill for renting a booth …,” the video’s accompanying text read. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Off’: Celebrity Chef Bans Vegans From Restaurant)

Elsie admitted that she always wanted to issue the fee as a waitress at the restaurant.

“I have a small list of things I’ve always wanted to do as a waitress and today I can cross another one off,” Elsie said, per the Post.

A Burger World manager asked Elsie to drop the booth rental bill off at the table, according to the waitress’s video.

The loitering customer, identified as Lenore, was charged $56.49 total. This included the $49.99 booth rental charge and $6.50 in tax, but no food or drinks.

When Lenore received the bill, she grinned after skimming the piece of paper, assuming it was a joke. It turned out, she was right.

“This was a joke and [Lenore’s] bill was comped by the manager,” Elsie wrote in the video’s caption.