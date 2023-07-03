‘End Of Marriage’: Man Goes Viral With ‘Brutal’ Prank On New Bride

A man in Brazil went viral after pulling a prank on his newlywed bride.

The groom fooled his wife, whom he just wed, into jumping into a swimming pool after acting as though the pair would take the plunge together, according to New York Post.

The TikTok video shows the bride splash into the pool after the groom convinced her that they would brave the water as a couple. He stepped out of the way as she took a dip, deceiving his lover.

The bride struggled to maintain her smile as she stepped out of the pool in a soaked wedding gown. Her new husband and her wedding guests watched as the prank transpired. (RELATED: ‘Onions Are Expensive’: Couple Hands Out Unusual Wedding Favors)

“That prank was brutal,” the caption of the original TikTok video said.

The original post received nearly 11.4 million views on the social media platform, sparking reaction from commenters as it made waves.

“If that’s not a metaphor for the rest of their relationship, I don’t know what is,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s not a prank, that’s an immediate annulment,” another person wrote.

“Wow. End of marriage,” a third user commented.

This is not the first time a wedding prank went viral online.

Another TikTok video shows an aggressive groom tackle his bride as he smashed cake in her face. Like the pool prank, this groom acted as though nothing unusual was about to occur until he backed his bride into a corner to pelt her with the pastry. Commenters called for a divorce between the two after the incident was caught on camera and posted on social media.