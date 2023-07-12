Sen. Marsha Blackburn Presses Biden Nominee On DOJ Censorship Involvement

Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn questioned President Biden’s judicial nominee Brandon Long on Wednesday, focusing on Long’s role in alleged Department of Justice (DOJ) censorship.

Long, former deputy chief of staff for FBI Director Christopher Wray, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of his appointment process to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana. He currently serves as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District in New Orleans, a role he has held since 2014.

Sen. Blackburn called out Long’s involvement with the FBI under Wray.

“I noted your time as acting Chief of Staff for Director Wray and that caught my attention. I noted that you were there in that position when the Hunter Biden laptop story broke in October of 2020.”

“You were there when the FBI, despite having possession of that laptop, refused to correct all the misinformation that was out in the media,” she continued. “The FBI’s mishandling of the Hunter Biden laptop is one example of why people think there’s a two-tier system of justice.” (RELATED: FBI Director Christopher Wray Will Testify Before House Judiciary Committee)

Blackburn also slammed the bureau’s treatment of families and civilians. “You were also there when concerned parents that went to school board meetings were labeled as ‘domestic terrorists.’ And also during that time the FBI targeted pro-life individuals, they allegedly obstructed the Hunter Biden tax probe.”

“We need to know what your participation in all of this was. Did you participate in any meetings, any memos, any emails that would’ve provided discussion advice or guidance on how to handle the Hunter Biden laptop situation?” Blackburn asked. “Did you participate in any meetings, any writings, any memos, any advice, any guidance on labeling parents as domestic terrorists? Did you participate in any meetings on how to handle parents at school board meetings? What was your knowledge of and your participation in those decisions and those actions that the FBI carried out in that time when you were there?”

Long attempted to answer the question by providing a description of his role at the bureau, but Blackburn cut him off. “I want you to answer the question, we know what the role is,” she pressed.

“Why don’t you submit for me in writing and include any emails any memos anything you participated in?” the senator said as her time expired, adding that Long “didn’t want to answer” her questions.