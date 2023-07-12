Former ‘Survivor’ Contestant Nick Brown Launches Bid For State Attorney General

Former “Survivor” contestant Nick Brown launched his bid for Washington’s attorney general seat Wednesday.

Brown recently stepped down as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington to pursue this new position, according to KOMO News.

“Growing up, the thing my parents always taught me was to give a damn about the community and your neighbors and your state,” Brown told KOMO News.

Former US Attorney Nick Brown announces candidacy for Washington state Attorney General More here: https://t.co/cVO9lPP6ab pic.twitter.com/m0NjJvZHRG — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) July 12, 2023

Brown emphasized the importance of an “apolitical” Department of Justice (DOJ), telling KOMO he decided to step down as U.S. Attorney when he “started thinking seriously about a different way to serve.”

He described abortion access as “a freedom and liberty issue” instead of a “political issue.” Brown also told the outlet he desires “a sound policy around gun access.”

The former U.S. Attorney described criminal prosecution as a “blunt instrument,” suggesting creativity is sometimes needed, according to The Associated Press (AP). Brown highlighted his past efforts combatting cybercrime, human trafficking and gun violence. (RELATED: Murders Surge To Record High In Washington State)

His primary opponent is State Sen. Manka Dhingra, a fellow prosecutor and Democrat, The AP noted.

Beyond his experience as a U.S. Attorney and “Survivor” contestant, Brown served as general counsel for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, per The AP.

Remarking on his time as a “Survivor” contestant, Brown told KOMO he gained “a little bit of public exposure” and experienced “what it’s like to be a public person.”