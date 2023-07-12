Voters Officially Launch Recall Campaign Against California Soros-Backed DA

A new political committee was created Tuesday aimed at recalling a California County district attorney with ties to left-wing megadonor George Soros.

The political committee, filed under the name “Save Alameda For Everyone (Safe): Recall DA Price,” is part of an effort to remove Alameda County district attorney Pamela Price from office, according to public filings. Price is one of many District Attorneys that have received funding from liberal billionaire donor George Soros in an effort to elect reformist candidates, according to the Capital Research Center. (RELATED: Foreign Left-Wing Billionaire Is Influencing American Politics Through ‘Loophole,’ Watchdog Says)

Price has been one of many district attorney candidates to receive funding from Soros. The Soros-funded California Justice and Public Safety PAC gave a total of $699,647 to Price’s DA campaign in 2018, according to the Capital Research Center. Soros himself contributed $6.1 million to the fund to help liberal candidates.

Price ran on a reformist platform, promising to end the use of the death penalty, stopping the charging of kids as adults as well as other policies critics see as soft on crime, according to The Intercept. She has been criticized for her lenient approach, receiving backlash after she refused to lengthen the sentences for two defendants who shot and killed children.

The filings list Flora Yin as the treasurer for the organization, who works as an attorney at the political law firm Reed & Davidson LLP.

Oakland- Dozens gathered in support of Gun Violence Restraining Order Day. Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has been vocal about the fact that halting the proliferation of guns and the tragedies they cause is top priority #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/hzC8Z3GOK9 — AlCo DA’s Office (@AlamedaCountyDA) June 20, 2023

Oakland, the seat of Alameda County, has had many small businesses who have refused to take cash in response to a surge in robberies, preventing would-be robbers from taking cash. Many of these businesses are in Oakland’s “Police Area 2,” which has had 137 commercial burglaries for the year as of June 14, which is nearly triple the 52 burglaries that occurred in 2021.

Another county with a Soros-backed DA, Fairfax County, Virginia, has had a surge in shoplifting incidents this year, increasing by 41.7% since 2022 after more than 1,000 instances this year.

The 92-year-old George Soros has chosen one of his sons, Alexander Soros, to take control of his $25 billion liberal philanthropic empire, with the son claiming in an interview that he will be even “more political” with the family fortune than his father.

Reed & Davidson LLP and Price did not immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.