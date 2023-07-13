America Should Be Like This! Massive Brawl Erupts In Kosovo Parliament

This is how I want to see our politicians handle business.

A massive brawl outright exploded during a session in the Kosovo parliament after water was thrown on the prime minister following an intense three-day debate about an audio recording between a ruling party member and an official from the Serb-majority north.

Kosovo’s opposition has long accused Prime Minister Albin Kurti of straining relationships between both the United States and European Union due to his handling of tensions in the north.

Since ethnic Albanian mayors have taken office in northern Kosovo following elections in April (that the Serbs boycotted, demanding more autonomy based on a decade-old deal they wanted implemented), unrest in the northern part of the country has escalated. While Serbs account for around five percent of Kosovo’s population, ethnic Albanians tally at 90%.

A video Thursday shows inside the parliament when an MP (member of parliament) from the opposition party threw water at both Kurti and his deputy. And that’s when a wild brawl broke out with the rest of parliament getting involved in a massive scrum.

A brawl broke out in Kosovo’s parliament as lawmakers hurled objects across the floor of the house and grappled with one another https://t.co/Tbblg4i1N2 pic.twitter.com/MEYC1Xybg8 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2023

God, I would love to see this in the United States Congress. Could you imagine the glory?

A lot of our politicians are idiots as it is and nothing ever gets done anyways, so we might as well just let them handle business this way. Yeah, nothing would get done that way either, but at least we would all be entertained.

As a matter of fact, let’s get Dana White to throw a UFC octagon right in the Capitol and we can create a whole card, with Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg as the main event. (RELATED: Things Are Getting Dirty! Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg A ‘Cuck,’ Proposes ‘Literal D*ck Measuring Contest’)

Now this is my kind of politics!