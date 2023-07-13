Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Highway, Prompts Investigation

Human skeletal remains were reportedly found Thursday near a New York highway, prompting an investigation by state police.

New York State Police responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. from a motorist who pulled over on the Robert Moses State Parkway in Islip, Long Island, noticing what he believed were human remains in the wooded area, according to ABC 7. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Forensic Identification Unit reportedly also appeared at the scene. (RELATED: Decomposing Body Found In Apartment Bathtub, Police Say)

The investigation will include an examination of the remains by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, per the outlet. Investigators reportedly said determining the identity of the remains and whether criminality was involved is too soon.

In a somewhat similar incident, police found a person’s decomposing remains in a bathtub of a Queens apartment July 11 following a call about an offensive smell.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigators reportedly unearthed two duffel bags of human remains from a home in Ellenville, New York, in March as part of an investigation into a cold case.

A man walking his dog in Queens reportedly came across the body of a woman stuffed inside a duffel bag in April 2022.

Construction workers on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway found a body in an advanced state of decomposition in March 2022, an hour and a half after another construction worker found human remains in a wooded area adjacent to the New York State Thruway.