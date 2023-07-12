Decomposing Body Found In Apartment Bathtub, Police Say

A man’s decomposing body was reportedly found Tuesday night in a Queens apartment, according to police.

Officers from the 101st Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a foul odor, according to QNS. They arrived at the scene, the first floor of a building on Scott A. Gadell Place, at approximately 9:23 PM and found the male in the bathtub. EMS reportedly pronounced him dead there at the scene.

As of right now, police said it is unclear how long the body had been there, the New York Post reported.

Man mysteriously found dead, partially decomposed in bathtub of NYC apartment: cops https://t.co/k1fiaai3Dt pic.twitter.com/vo2Dfpd56e — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2023

There are no obvious signs of bodily trauma, so it is unknown if anything suspicious happened at the time of the man’s death, per the New York Post. (RELATED: (NY Subway Surfing Claims Its Latest Victim)

The victim reportedly had a sheet wrapped around his head and there were “droplets of blood” leading into the bathroom, police said, according to New York Daily News.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will soon have a report on the cause of the man’s death, per the New York Post.

This is not the first time there has been an incident involving a decomposing corpse being discovered in New York City.

In December 2022, the remains of what appeared to be an elderly gentleman were found in New York City’s Bronx borough on a popular walking trail. There were no signs of trauma, either.

Likewise, a 75-year-old man’s decomposing body was found in a Brooklyn home, which reportedly “contained schematics for weapons of mass destruction and suspected biohazard material.”

Police performed a wellness check after the man’s neighbors smelled a “strong odor emanating from the home.”