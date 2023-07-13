‘Pray For Them’: Ice Cube Has Three-Word Slay For ‘Leftist Hate’

Ice Cube — a real G.

People in and out of Hollywood are being alienated from the realm because of toxic leftists running the show, and rapper and actor Ice Cube is no different.

The legendary icon is the latest to make the move away from the “elites” to stay with good ol’ fashioned common sense, and just being a completely normal decent mensch with sanity intact.

A fan on Twitter brought up all the “leftist hate” Wednesday that Cube has gotten, which had the rapper respond with a perfect three-word slay.

“Ice Cube, you’ve had an amazing career, and I’ve enjoyed it. You have a shit ton of Leftist hate coming at you so I’ll pray for you sir,” read the fan’s tweet.

“Pray for them,” responded Ice Cube in a quote-tweet.

This has to be one of the greatest bars of all time from Cube, right?

Man, Ice Cube is such a smooth cat. We all know how vicious the left can be, that side of the isle is full of hatred with a good portion of them being nuts.

And before you get mad at me, I’m just your average right-leaning libertarian (not capital-L Libertarian like the party, just libertarian), and I’ve got my own issues with the right as well. And the center while we’re on the conversation.

But I’m just sayin’ … it could have been so easy for Ice Cube to just fire hate back. (RELATED: Red Alert! Bud Light’s Collapse Is Escalating After Costco Gives Them The ‘Star Of Death’)

But nah, my man just left it to the big guy upstairs.

G move, Cube. G move.