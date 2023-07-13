Kevin McCarthy Says Biden Family Members ‘Get Treated Different Than Anybody Else’ After Cocaine Probe Ends

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Biden family members “get treated different than anybody else” Thursday following the end of a probe following the discovery of cocaine in the White House.

The Secret Service confirmed that a quantity of cocaine was discovered in the White House prior to July 4, prompting an evacuation and the deployment of hazardous materials teams. The investigation concluded Thursday without discovering the identity of the person responsible for leaving the illegal drug in the White House, despite Hunter Biden having been a recent visitor.

“This is the most secure building, probably in America. Just to get into the door, before you get through the gate, you go through security,” McCarthy told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “As a member of Congress, when I come with my own security, I still go through security. They have cameras 24/7. It just seems to me, when it comes to the Biden Inc. Family, they get treated different than anybody else.” (RELATED: ‘That Just Raises More Issues’: McCarthy Reacts To Letter From David Weiss On Hunter Biden Probe)

WATCH:



“If they can’t tell us first, where the cocaine was even located, they gave us three different locations. You know this location, right by the Situation Room. Very few people get to go around there, but if they can’t tell us what brought it?” McCarthy asked. “What else is happening in the White House that you can’t tell us about? What else is coming into the White House they can’t tell me about? That even concerns me more now.”

“Because the discussions we have in that building, the places that are — and the situations that are being discussed and actually decided upon in that building, people are walking in with cocaine, putting it in cubby holes and you turn around to the American public and say you don’t know when you have all the security in the world?” McCarthy continued. “That is a concern that I have greatly.”

McCarthy also mentioned efforts taken by Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

“When the Hunter Biden laptop became public, what did the Biden Inc. Family do? They used our soon-to-be our secretary of State to go out, call people who had been CIA directors, call people all in the intel community to sign a letter to tell the American public it was false, when they personally knew it was true,” McCarthy said.

