Secret Service Confirms Cocaine Found In White House Following Hunter Biden Visit

The U.S. Secret Service has confirmed that cocaine was found at the White House on the eve of Fourth of July, the discovery of which prompted a West Wing evacuation, according to ABC News.

Secret Service agents discovered the substance in the West Wing on Sunday, two days after President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was seen leaving the building, as part of a routine security sweep of the building, and initially suspected it was anthrax, prompting an evacuation of the building. The agency confirmed that the substance was cocaine Wednesday after conducting a drug test, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Cocaine Found In White House After Hunter Biden Visited)

No Republican president could have someone pose topless on the White House lawn at an official event FOLLOWED BY cocaine being found in the White House and not have the media just go absolutely bat shit insane. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 4, 2023

It is unclear how cocaine, which is a Schedule II drug under the Controlled Substances Act and illegal to possess under federal law, entered the building. White House staff members are required to disclose narcotic or psychotropic drug use and are prohibited from using them, with some being dismissed for having consumed cannabis in 2021.

Staff members often escort friends and acquaintances on West Wing tours, which are not normally part of the regular White House tour route open to U.S. citizens. The Secret Service did not confirm whether these tours were the reason cocaine entered the building.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.